Camp CaPella’s 4th annual online holiday auction underway through Sunday

DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - If you’re still shopping for holiday gifts, a local nonprofit has a few ideas.

Camp CaPella is running its fourth annual online auction. Dozens of Maine businesses stepped up to donate hundreds of items that are now up for grabs.

From handmade jewelry to toys, a giant meatloaf to one ton of wood pellets, there’s something for everyone on your list. Not only will you knock out some shopping, but you’ll also help send individuals with disabilities to summer camp.

“I would just like to thank each and every one of our wonderful donors. All of these businesses have been annually giving to us. And we have a lot of fun with it, they have a lot of fun with it. When I went into some of the places, they’re just throwing stuff into the basket and coming up with ideas. They’re like, ‘Oh, this would be really cool!’ I just love the fact that the community gets involved and they enjoy doing it,” said Melanie Dresser, executive director, Camp CaPella.

Camp CaPella is hoping to raise $10,000 through the auction, which would make it the most successful year yet.

They’re more than halfway there.

To view all of the items or place a bid, visit campcapella.org.

Bidding closes at 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

