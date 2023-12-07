Brewer Water Department crowned ‘Maine’s Best Tasting Water’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of community water systems around the Pine Tree State gathered at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor to find who has the best tasting water in Maine.

Amy Lachance is the Drinking Water Program Manager for the Maine CDC, so this isn’t her first water tasting rodeo.

However, citizens may wonder what exactly does a judge in a water tasting contest look for?

“We focus on the kind of the odor, if there’s any to the water,” said Lachance. “We focus on the clarity of the water, and then ultimately taste is a bit of a personal thing. I kind of like the taste of water that’s got a bit of a taste to it.”

She said they taste for minerals in the water which adds complexity.

The judges tasted five waters with a disinfectant and five waters without a disinfectant, such as chlorine.

The Skyline Mobile Home Park in Presque Isle held the 2023 bragging rights and title, but the new winner is the Brewer Water Department.

The Brewer Water Department won back in 2019.

Rodney Butler is the superintendent of the department, and he said it feels good to win, and they’re excited to take their water to a national contest next year.

The national contest is in February of 2024.

Lachance said recognizing the work that goes into the safety of drinking water is major.

In fact, it’s another way to build trust in Maine communities.

“It’s great for people to be able to trust that there are professionals that are paying attention to the water, that tests are being done on a regular basis, that there’s regulatory folks looking at those results and that it’s all working well to make sure that all the water is safe,” said Lachance.

