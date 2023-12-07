Bangor police warn residents of "porch pirates"

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are warning of Porch Pirates as people are ordering gifts online.

Porch Pirates is a term for anyone who commits theft of a package from a doorstep or anywhere outside a residence.

Unfortunately, it is a common trend around this time of year.

Police recommend security cameras, staying around to sign for packages, or a dedicated and secure spot for delivery drivers to leave packages to prevent this.

If you do have a package stolen, it is best to reach out to law enforcement.

”Call the police. You can get it replaced typically, and there’s insurance policies with USPS and UPS, and all the shipping companies and what they need is a police report. You can call us, you can make a report. You can do it online.”

If you do not find an expected package at your doorstep, it may be a good idea to check with your neighbors first, as delivery drivers can often mistake addresses.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.