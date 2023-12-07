Bangor laundromat donates over 900 pairs of socks to local charities

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers know the importance of clean, dry socks in the winter.

To ensure everyone has what they need, The Laundry Basket is using a common problem to promote charity.

“So, we just finished up our November sock drive in the month of November. For every lost sock that we found, we made a commitment to donate a brand-new pair of socks to local charities,” explains The Laundry Basket owner Amanda Sidell.

Sidell says she is hoping to confirm delivering socks to Partners for Peace, the Shaw House, and the Hope House through PCHC.

“We pick up socks every single day, and I have never really counted how many we pick up, so November actually happened to be a slower month with 56 socks lost that we picked up,” she comments. “Laugh or cry, laundry isn’t always a fun thing to do, so we try and find the fun in it when we can, and so, we thought, ‘You know what, let’s do something with all these lost socks that we pick up.”

More than 950 pairs of new socks were collected through the laundromat’s pledge, community contributions, and a special donation of 750 pairs donated by sock brand Bombas.

Through a mutual friend, Sidell says a local Bombas ambassador became aware of the laundromat’s sock drive, “As you know, for every sock that is purchased through Bombas, they donate a sock, and so, my understanding is this ambassador received all of these donations, and then it’s their job to distribute them in the communities in which they live. So, it happened to be a small-town networking opportunity.”

The first drop-off was Bangor Area Homeless Shelter Thursday.

Archie Curry, a program director at the shelter, says socks are one of the most in demand donation items in the winter.

“Socks get wet very quickly, and for us, because we don’t have laundering facilities here so we can’t take them back in and clean them, they’re in such high demand that to be able to give somebody that doesn’t have something or have the means to launder them is important,” says Curry.

Sidell remarks that the laundromat is a great place for community connections, and as a local business, it is important to give back.

“I think it’s really important to continuously give back to our community. I’m a social worker by training, though I still have that social worker heart. These aren’t strangers, these are our community members,” she says.

If you’d like to get involved, Bangor Area Homeless Shelter and other local organizations accept individual donations. For more information, visit Bangor Area Homeless Shelter’s website.

