Bangor JROTC hosts Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thursday officially marked 82 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor that forever changed our nation.

In Bangor, people came together to honor the courage shown on that day, and to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“In just over an hour 2,403 personnel lay dead or dying. Among them PFC Willard C. Orr for whom this bridge was named,” said LTJG Stephen S. Salois of the Bangor Navy Reserve Center

Orr was a Bangor High School graduate in the class of 1939.

The ceremony included prayers, a wreath laying ceremony and a 21-rifle salute and is an annual tradition for the Bangor JRTOC.

“We always enjoy doing these ceremonies, not just because they’re a great service to the public, which we love doing, but also because it’s an opportunity to have our students learn more about what happened when these attacks. Some of these students are not always familiar with what happened that day. And this is a great opportunity to learn about the people who lost their lives, how this affected us as a country afterward and it really helps them understand the impact this event had,” said Battalion Commander Luke Dusablon of the Bangor JROTC.

Eighty-two years after that fateful cadets from the JROTC are doing their part to ensure that we never forget.

“One message that always gets repeated over and over again is never forget, and that’s not going to happen unless we keep doing these ceremonies and we keep allowing our students or young people to keep learning about these events. And so the way that we keep learning about these events is we keep continuing to do the ceremonies. We keep having lessons explaining what happened and allowing students to have discussions about those events,” Dusablon said.

