Bangor Historical Society opens its doors for the holidays

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Historical Society is opening its doors to the public for the holidays for the first time since the pandemic.

While they host events and guests throughout the year, there haven’t been as many in the colder months.

They have decorated the Hill House on Union Street to appear as it would for a Victorian Era Christmas.

As always, various pieces and artifacts from the city’s past can be seen on display, though some have taken a break to make way for decorations.

”It’s one of those buildings, just due to our location, so many people pass by, but usually we have so many of the artifacts of Bangor’s history. While some of those do take a break during this little event where we do have so many more of the ornaments and decorations out, we still have some of the amazing paintings, pictures, furniture, and some other items of Bangor’s history.” said Matt Bishop, Curator and Operations manager at Bangor Historical Society.

The Thomas A. Hill House will be open from noon to four starting this Saturday.

They will be open Monday through Saturdays through the 22nd.

They’re closed on Sundays.

On Wednesday the 18th they will be open until 8pm.

This is a free, family-friendly event.

