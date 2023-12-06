Two Chelsea Elementary students make Wednesdays ultimately dapper

CHELSEA, Maine (WABI) - On Wednesdays at Chelsea Elementary School, it’s a dapper affair.

It all started when two third grade students, James Ramage and Lincoln Bolitho, came to school in a suit, tie and a hat.

Of course, they didn’t forget to put on some fresh kicks with it as well.

The two 8-year-olds along with Dean Paquette, who is an EdTech and bus driver, continued their dapper style on every Wednesday.

The stylish day later inspired students and even staff.

“I started wearing it in 2nd grade and then this year he got his suit,” said Ramage.

“One day at lunch time, Mr. P came, and he said let me know when you’re wearing your suit again and I’ll wear mine too and we all agreed on Wednesday and that turned into dapper day.”

The effort inspired Chelsea’s boy and girls to dress up and look dapper, but it also gave them confidence.

“The main goal for us is to make sure everybody is incorporated,” said Paquette.

Paquette wanted to make sure everybody could be included if they wanted to participate.

That’s when he began donating a tie each Wednesday for any student who didn’t have one.

Later, people in the community began supporting the ‘Dapper Wednesday’ fund by donating money for clothes.

Principal Allison Hernandez saw the trend and made Dapper Wednesday official.

“We support all things that kids do right, that is my job to support them in their endeavors and we’re a PBIS school so really supporting the positive the good that the kids want to do,” said Hernandez.

Now every Tuesday before school ends, the school secretary reminds students about dapper day.

“They feel better about themselves and of course everybody around them is going to be telling them that they look nice, and it allows the teachers also to help with the kids self-esteem,” said Paquette.

They both say they’re happy to inspire their classmates and even other schools to participate in this new trend that exudes self-confidence, and they hope the tradition carries on.

“I hope that our legacy here for Dapper Wednesday keeps going on and on,” said Bolitho.

