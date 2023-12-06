Troy man severs leg during farming incident
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Troy man was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital, after severing his leg.
Deputies with the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Bangor Road around 10:30 Tuesday morning.
The man was reportedly working on a farm when the accident occurred.
His name was not released and there is no word on his condition on Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.