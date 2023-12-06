Troy man severs leg during farming incident

According to the Pen Bay Pilot, the man was reportedly working on a farm when the accident...
According to the Pen Bay Pilot, the man was reportedly working on a farm when the accident occurred.(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Troy man was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital, after severing his leg.

Deputies with the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Bangor Road around 10:30 Tuesday morning.

The man was reportedly working on a farm when the accident occurred.

His name was not released and there is no word on his condition on Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
Human remains discovered in Ellsworth identified

Latest News

Poll question
Poll questions and results
The head of Central Maine Power Co.’s corporate parent, Avangrid, has said the cost of the $1...
Massachusetts ratepayers could foot bill for Maine power corridor
Blue Hill Town Hall tree
Blue Hill tree lighting returns and brings out the community
Jury selection begins
Jury selection underway in trial for 2 accused of killing Perry woman