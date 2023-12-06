Sunshine & Cold Next Few Days

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into New England today providing us with a beautiful day across the state. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures climbing into the 20s to near 30° this afternoon. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight. We’re in for another very cold night with lows in the single digits to near 10° across the interior and north and low to mid-teens along the coast.

High pressure will give us another nice day Thursday with sunshine and afternoon highs again in the 20s to around 30°. High pressure will slide to our east Friday allowing slightly warmer air to move into the region. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. A warm front will move through the state Saturday allowing warmer weather to continue to move in this weekend. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with highs in the 30s to near 40°. An area of low pressure is forecast to track to our west later in the weekend into early next week. This track will allow warmer air to move into the region which will result in more of a rainmaker for us later Sunday into the first half of Monday. At this point, it looks like the bulk of the day Sunday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. Rain showers will begin to move in later Sunday afternoon/early evening followed by steadier rain Sunday night into Monday. We may see some gusty winds with this system Sunday night into Monday as well. On Monday... a cold front will cross the state during the morning which will allow the rain to taper off from west to east by late morning/early afternoon. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 40s to low 50s. Drier, brighter and colder weather returns for Tuesday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to near 30°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 5°-15°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to near 30°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to around 40°.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers possible late in the day. Highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.