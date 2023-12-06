Spouse swap: ‘GMA’ hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ exes are reportedly dating, too

(Left) TJ Holmes and his then-wife Marilee Fiebig are pictured at the BET Honors red carpet in...
(Left) TJ Holmes and his then-wife Marilee Fiebig are pictured at the BET Honors red carpet in 2012. (Right) Amy Robach and her then-husband Andrew Shue are pictured in 2017.((Left) AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana; (Right) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet and TMX staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News/TMX) – If you think a love triangle is confusing, try a “love square.”

Former “GMA3: What You Need to Know” hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are dating each other, and now their ex-spouses are also in a relationship.

The reported spouse-swap comes in the wake of their respective divorces.

The relationship between Robach’s ex-husband Andrew Shue and Holmes’ ex-wife Marilee Fiebig was first reported by Page Six, just hours after the former “GMA” co-anchors cleared up their relationship timeline on the debut episode of iHeartRadio’s “Amy and T.J. Podcast.”

Photos of Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, were published in November last year, publicly linking the co-anchors romantically for the first time.

At the time, they were both still married. They were suspended from “GMA” while ABC conducted an investigation, and they later lost their anchoring jobs.

But Robach and Holmes insist they did not cheat on their then-spouses.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes said.

“We had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces,” Robach said, noting that Shue had moved out of their house “three months earlier.”

For his part, Holmes said he had been living alone in his New York City apartment without Fiebig “since last summer.”

But according to Page Six, the budding relationship between Robach and Holmes was a major factor in both of their divorces, and something Shue, 56, and Fiebig, 46, allegedly bonded over.

After taking some time out of the public eye following the scandal, Robach and Holmes made their red carpet debut over the weekend at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023.

“Relationships are hard. They’re messy. They’re not perfect. We have fought for love, and I can say I have never been happier. I am with my best friend,” Robach said.

Holmes shared that he is now the “happiest and healthiest” he has been in his life.

“I’m in love with this woman, and she’s in love with me, and we are planning a life together,” Holmes said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

