Reward doubles for information leading to safe return of missing Maine man

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a 39-year-old Waldo County man missing since June of last year, has doubled the reward for a tip that leads to his safe return.

Graham Lacher walked away from the grounds of the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.

His family says the reward is now $10,000 thanks to a substantial donation from a family friend.

Lacher is a diagnosed autistic and schizophrenic. He is the subject of a state-issued Silver Alert.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call Bangor Police or contact the family on their Facebook page, Missing Graham Lacher.

