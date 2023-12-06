Reward doubles for information leading to safe return of missing Maine man
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a 39-year-old Waldo County man missing since June of last year, has doubled the reward for a tip that leads to his safe return.
Graham Lacher walked away from the grounds of the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.
His family says the reward is now $10,000 thanks to a substantial donation from a family friend.
Lacher is a diagnosed autistic and schizophrenic. He is the subject of a state-issued Silver Alert.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call Bangor Police or contact the family on their Facebook page, Missing Graham Lacher.
