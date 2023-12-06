Police are looking for missing Bradley teen

Elia Ramsey-Fox
Elia Ramsey-Fox(Penobscot County Sheriffs Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRADLEY, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen from Bradley

They are looking for 16-year-old Elia Ramsey-Fox.

The sheriff’s office says she went missing around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

They do not a have clothing description but she is 5′6, 125lbs with brown hair, and brown eyes.

They ask if you have any information or location of Elia to contact Cpl. Barrieau at 947-4585.

