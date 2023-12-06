My Maine Gardens: gift ideas for your gardener

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Deb Neuman from My Maine Gardens has gift ideas for your gardener.

1. Plant pot filled with wildflower seed packets and a spade for planting.

2. Nice garden tools are always welcome gifts for your gardener: spades, pruners, trowel – all good. You could wrap them up in a garden tote!

3. A really nice watering can that works well. Wrap a big bow around the handle!

4. If you have a houseplant lover… Deb suggests gifting them with a really pretty planter, plant pot and include a gift certificate to a local nursery so they can pick out the plant they want and plant it in the lovely pot you gifted them.

5. A beautiful gardening book… a real book with pages and gorgeous photo. Deb suggests including a gift card for a garden tour in the spring - something to look forward to.

6. For the gardener who is also a bird lover, Deb recommends a pretty suet basket/holder and an assortment of suet. A nice winter treat for the birds and your bird watcher!

7. Wearables: a nice hat, gloves, shirts!

Also, My Maine Gardens has launched a clothing line! For more information, click here.

