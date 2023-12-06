Maines waters may soon bring a source of power

Castine
Castine(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - “This device will take the wave motions and convert that into electricity,” said UMaine Advanced Structures & Composite Center Executive Director, Habib Dagher.

Maine is riding a wave into the future.

Or should I say, waves.

Maine Maritime Academy, Oscilla Power, and the University of Maine’s Advanced Structures & Composites Center have been working together for over seven years to develop another type of energy sourced from waves in the ocean.

The project has been funded by the Department of Energy.

“Many people know that wave energy has many advantages. It’s a 24/ 7 resource that is, you can technically power the world many times over. Of course, not all of that is practical. We think different, fully deployed, we can get to maybe 500 gigawatts with really good technology. And that’s the dream that we’re going after,” said Oscilla Power’s CEO, Balky Nair.

A one-sixth scale model of Oscilla’s Triton wave energy converter was successfully deployed on December 1st.

“In its position right now, it could be there for a long, long time. It’s really well moored and in a great position to collect the energy of the waves that it’s going to be experiencing. So, like today, we’ve got a little bit, maybe two- or three-foot chop out here, and I believe it’s making a good amount of energy right now,” said MMA Waterfront Sailing Master, Capt. Will McLean.

Now, with this scale model installed, producing energy and collecting data, they are tiding things over until the next step.

“The next step of this is to see how it holds up, how much energy it produces, and they’d like to go and build a full-size unit here in two to three years and put it on the west coast where they have some major waves,” said Dagher.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
Human remains discovered in Ellsworth identified

Latest News

Elia Ramsey-Fox
Police are looking for missing Bradley teen
Maine Celtics
Maine Celtics to honor the victims and survivors of the Lewiston shootings
Chelsea Elementary School Dapper Wednesday
Two Chelsea Elementary students make Wednesdays ultimately dapper
Police Lights Generic
Two people have been arrested following a reported armed robbery in Norridgewock