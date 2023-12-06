Maine’s first public defender’s office is up and running

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The state’s first public defender’s office is up and running in Augusta, according to the Kennebec Journal.

The Capital Region Public Defender’s Office started accepting appointments for indigent clients last week.

The paper says Frayla Tarpinian, a former prosecutor, will lead the office.

Maine was the only state without a public defender’s office.

The court system has relied on lawyers in private practice to represent people who can’t afford to pay a lawyer.

