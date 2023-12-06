Maine’s first public defender’s office is up and running

(MGN Image)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The state’s first public defender’s office is up and running in Augusta, according to the Kennebec Journal.

The Capital Region Public Defender’s Office started accepting appointments for indigent clients last week.

The paper says Frayla Tarpinian, a former prosecutor, will lead the office.

Maine was the only state without a public defender’s office.

The court system has relied on lawyers in private practice to represent people who can’t afford to pay a lawyer.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
Human remains discovered in Ellsworth identified

Latest News

Police Lights Generic
Police search for three men involved in armed robbery in Norridgewock
house fire
Community coming together to remember those lost in a house fire
Rumford man accused of sexual assault
Maine man accused of sexually assaulting young girl
Reward doubles for missing Maine man
Reward doubles for information leading to safe return of missing Maine man