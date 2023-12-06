Maine presidential primary ballot will not include certain names

ME Ballot
ME Ballot(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WMTW) - The deadline to qualify for the 2024 Presidential Primary in Maine has passed and only a total of eight candidates met the deadline to submit 2,000 signatures from Maine voters.

For Democrats, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Dean B. Phillips made the cut.

The Republican list includes Doug Burgum, who has recently suspended his campaign, Ryan L. Binkley, Ron DeSantis, Nikki R. Haley, Vivek G. Ramaswamy and Donald J. Trump.

Notably, Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson did not qualify to be on the March 5 ballot in Maine.

Only the Democratic and Republican parties filed to have Presidential primary elections in Maine.

The deadline to challenge the validity of a primary petition is 5 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
Human remains discovered in Ellsworth identified

Latest News

Another cold night on the way. Slightly stronger winds will keep lows warmer than last night,...
Another Cold Night
Introducing K-9 Derby.
East Millinocket Police Department introduces new paw-trol officer
Police Lights Generic
Two people have been arrested following a reported armed robbery in Norrdigewock
My Maine Gardens
My Maine Gardens: gift ideas for your gardener