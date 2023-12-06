Maine presidential primary ballot will not include certain names

Maine (WMTW) - The deadline to qualify for the 2024 Presidential Primary in Maine has passed and only a total of eight candidates met the deadline to submit 2,000 signatures from Maine voters.

For Democrats, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Dean B. Phillips made the cut.

The Republican list includes Doug Burgum, who has recently suspended his campaign, Ryan L. Binkley, Ron DeSantis, Nikki R. Haley, Vivek G. Ramaswamy and Donald J. Trump.

Notably, Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson did not qualify to be on the March 5 ballot in Maine.

Only the Democratic and Republican parties filed to have Presidential primary elections in Maine.

The deadline to challenge the validity of a primary petition is 5 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.