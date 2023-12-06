Maine man accused of sexually assaulting young girl

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - A Rumford man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 15.

Rumford Police arrested Nathan Thibodeau, 34, and charged him with gross sexual assault.

Police say they were notified by the Department of Health and Human Services as well as a local school after a student reported being sexually assaulted.

Thibodeau was due in court in Oxford County on Wednesday.

Police said the case was still under investigation, and more charges were possible.

Gross sexual assault is a Class A felony, which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

