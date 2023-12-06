Maine Celtics to honor the victims and survivors of the Lewiston shootings

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Celtics announced Wednesday that they will have a special night to honor those affected by the Lewiston shooting.

The team will host “Lewiston Strong Night” on Saturday, Dec. 16, as the Celtics take on College Park at the Portland Expo.

As part of the efforts to support the community, the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation will make a $50,000 donation on behalf of the Boston and Maine Celtics to the LA Metro Chamber Foundation, a local nonprofit run by the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

“After lengthy discussions with leadership in the Lewiston community, we are more than happy to announce this theme night,” said Maine Celtics President Dajuan Eubanks. “The people of Lewiston are our fans and our family. They are an important fabric of our community. We look forward to celebrating with them on Dec.16.”

For the “Lewiston Strong Night” game, the Maine Celtics will wear special Lewiston uniforms featuring the Lewiston High School colors and 04240 Lewiston zip code. Survivors and members of the community who are helping uplift the area will also be recognized during the game.

Maine will continue to wear a blue “Lewiston” stripe all season on their uniforms and a “Lewiston Strong” banner will be displayed at the Expo in the north end zone section for the duration of the season.

To help support the LA Metro Chamber Foundation by purchasing tickets for the game, click here.

