Police searching for three men involved in armed robbery in Norridgewock

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI)- There is an active search for three men by law enforcement in Norridgewock that were involved in an armed robbery Wednesday morning.

Somerset County Sheriff’s office tells us the robbery happened around 8 a.m. at a private residence on the Airport Rd.

Schools are in lockout mode and residents are being asked to shelter in place.

We’re told they believe at least one man is armed.

Town manager Richard LaBelle says most public facilities are in lockdown as the search continues, at the recommendation of Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster.

State Police are also helping with the search.

LaBelle says they are in regular communication with the sheriff’s office and are observing all of their recommendations as the incident continues.

We will update this story when more information is available.

