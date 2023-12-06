Jury selection underway in trial for 2 accused of killing Perry woman

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Jury selection has begun for the trial of two people accused of killing a Perry woman last year.

39-year-old Donnell Dana and 38-year-old Kailie Brackett are charged with the murder of 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune.

Neptune was found dead in her apartment by her brother.

According to court documents, Neptune was stabbed 484 times.

Dana and Brackett allegedly stole money, jewelry and Xanax before attacking and killing Neptune.

The court affidavit revealed Dana had lived with Neptune for a couple of years and also has a son with Brackett.

The two have been in court several times since their arrest regarding whether or not evidence should be used in the trial, specifically Brackett’s cell phone and footprints found at the crime scene.

Jury selection is expected to continue Wednesday.

The trial is expected to begin Thursday morning.

