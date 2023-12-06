Husson’s Warren and Luke Caruso are rounding out their father-son coach-player journey this season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A father and son are in their last go-round of making memories on the Husson basketball court.

The Eagles are back on the court Thursday in Bangor against Maine Maritime Academy at 5:30 p.m. (WABI)

The Caruso carousel continues at Husson this season with Warren coaching his son, Luke, in his final year.

“Husson basketball has always been a family affair for us. My wife, Nicole, is very involved at games and in the day-to-day of what’s going on. My older son, Nathan, was an assistant for a couple years with us when he was here getting his Doctorate in physical therapy. Now, to have Luke on the bench in uniform and play an active part in our success has just been a real special moment,” said Warren Caruso, head coach.

Luke bought into being a walk-on Eagle.

“It was a little complicated, I guess. My freshman year, I didn’t go here for school. I transferred in. I was playing a lot of basketball, playing a lot of pick-up during COVID. I talked to (my dad) about walking on. He gave me the opportunity, and it’s been kind of history ever since, I guess,” said Luke Caruso, graduate shooting guard.

“What he’s done, we’re just so proud of the effort he’s put in to make himself a better basketball player. He’s put himself in a position where he’s competing at the college level,” said Warren Caruso.

There’s been benefits to the father-son, coach-player bond, but there’s time away from the game too.

“Having that coach’s mentality all the time throughout my life has been great. Having the coach’s perspective, (I’ve been) able to watch his team play over the years and see what a championship team is all about. It’s been a huge help,” said Luke Caruso.

“We get to spend time when we’re in the gym as a player and coach very definitively. When he comes over for dinner, we can talk like father and son,” said Warren Caruso.

There’s one more season to make memories.

“It’s been really special. I’ve obviously been in this gym for a really long time. I’ve sat in on a lot of practices and been at a lot of games. Being from Bangor, it’s always been in the area. It’s been great, really,” said Luke Caruso.

“It’s been just absolutely special in my coaching career to have him for the last three years,” said Warren Caruso.

The Carusos will try to help bring the Eagles back to the top of the North Atlantic Conference.

It’s the opener of a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader with the Mariners.

