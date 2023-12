EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - East Millinocket has a new paw-trol officer.

Introducing K-9 Derby.

Derby just finished his first phase of K-9 training.

After 13 weeks of training, he is now a member of the East Millinocket Police Department.

Derby is set to complete his training early next year.

