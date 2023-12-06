Dolly Parton’s free book-gifting program expands to Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There was quite the plot twist during story time at Bangor Public Library Wednesday. Governor Janet Mills made a special appearance as libraries across the state found out the one and only Dolly Parton is expanding her book program for even more of Maine’s youngest readers.

Parton even sent a pre-recorded personalized message, sharing her excitement about the expansion and giving thanks to participants: “I am so happy to announce that Maine will soon offer my Imagination Library to every child in the state from birth to age five!”

“Dolly Parton has been an inspiration to so many people on so many levels. I mean, she was inspired to start this in 1995,” comments Gov. Mills. “We are now the 20th state because we’ve drummed up enough affiliates across the state and drumming up more today. Get a book in every child’s hands every month, every child under the age of five, sent to their home.”

Put in motion by a $200 thousand investment put forth by Gov. Mills and approved by the Legislature, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will expand access to free books for children across the state through local libraries, community non-profits, state Department of Education, and school systems.

About 8% of children are already eligible for free books in Maine through local programs, and officials are hoping the Imagination Library can boost those numbers to reach 65% of Maine children under five.

“Early literacy is a foundation for the rest of their lives. And studies have shown that children who have books in the home do better in school and throughout their lives,” says Bangor Public Library’s Head of Youth Services Michele Brosseau. “It is such an important head start for all families and it equalizes the playing field because everybody can be a part of that.”

Gov. Mills reminisced about her own childhood and how her mother reading to her shaped her thinking, “I think what I learned was more than just words and vocabulary, I learned to put thoughts together, hopefully, I learned to put ideas together, I learned about adventures.”

Parton signed off her message to Maine with, “So happy reading Maine, and remember that I will always love you!”

Imagination Library sign-up is available to children under five through a local community partner. To find yours, visit the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library’s website.

