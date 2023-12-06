Community coming together to remember those lost in a house fire

house fire
house fire(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday marked two years since a fire at a condemned home on Union St took the lives of three people.

Wednesday night members of the community are coming together to remember those lost.

The fire is still being investigated by the Bangor Police Department.

Tim Tuttle, 28, Dylan Smith, 31, and Andrew Allen, 56, died in the fire, two others were hospitalized.

About a month after the fire, we learned the three men suffered smoke inhalation.

Initially, the fatal fire was being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office but it was taken over Bangor Police last year.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released and as of Wednesday, Bangor PD says they have no new information to share.

There is a vigil at 7 p.m. Wednesday night to honor the three lives lost at the location of the fire on 194 Union St.

The public is welcomed to attend.

