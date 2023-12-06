Boy in hospice care wants to receive 2,000 cards for Christmas: See how you can help

CLEVELAND (WEWS) - There is a young boy in Ohio who would appreciate getting a Christmas or birthday card from you this holiday season.

Andrew Miller is an 8-year-old who enjoys cards and loves reading them every day.

His mother Linda Miller says last year Andrew was diagnosed with two types of stage four cancers that they continue to battle.

“He has DLBCL lymphoma, which is rarely found in children,” Linda Miller said. “It’s more found in older adults. And then he had high-grade glioma.”

Following surgery, treatment and many doctor appointments Andrew’s lymphoma was in remission.

But last summer after making a Make-A-Wish trip, his high-grade glioma spread.

“He had so many little tumors starting in inoperable places. There’s nothing we could do about it,” she said.

They haven’t lost hope, but it has become harder and harder for Andrew to fight.

He started to not get up or really eat. So, they came up with a plan to get his spirits up again.

“Every time something comes in the mail, he’s all excited. So, for his birthday we’re trying to get him 1,000 birthday cards,” Linda Miller said.

And so far it has worked.

“He’s back to bouncing all over and we’re just happy,” she said.

And with his birthday coming up before Christmas, the excitement remains high.

Andrew has already received hundreds of pieces of mail from schools, churches and community members.

“It’s something I can look forward to,” Andrew said.

But for Linda Miller, it’s more. It’s a way she’s able to give her son some relief.

“As a parent, there’s nothing worse than watching your child suffer. You want to make your child feel good. You’re supposed to protect them,” she said.

While they have already met their first goal, the family says Andrew is now looking forward to receiving more cards.

The Millers thank everyone for already helping Andrew with their cards over the holidays.

If you would like to send a card, the mailing information is below:

Buddy

Truman House Community Hospice

716 Commercial Ave. SW

New Philadelphia, OH 44663

