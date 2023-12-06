Blue Hill tree lighting returns and brings out the community

Blue Hill Town Hall tree
Blue Hill Town Hall tree(WABI)
By Marleigha Clipston
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Blue Hill, Maine (WABI) -For the first time in 3 years the Town Of Blue Hill hosted a tree lighting

The community met at the Town hall for live music by the New Surry Theater.

Warm drinks and popcorn were given out for people to enjoy.

The town decided to bring back a tree lighting and get the whole town involved.

Downtown organizations stayed open and invited people in after the event.

Chrissy Allen, Associate Director of Blue Hill Heritage Trust said “I think we have a great turnout. We really didn’t know what to expect. You know, like I said, it’s the first time, it’s been three years since we’ve done it. I think it’s pretty wonderful to see so many people out here and so many kids playing on the hill.

“It’s a great event. I think it’s a reminder that there are really wonderful things to do here in this community. This time of year. We don’t shut down after Labor Day. It’s a really vibrant place” Allen added.

The event was put on by the Town of Blue Hill, New Surry Theater and Blue Hill Heritage Trust.

