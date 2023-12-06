BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another cold night on the way with more temperatures that will drop into the single digits above and below zero with some low teens possible. Winds will be out of the NNW at 5-15 mph and will send wind chill values into the single digits above and below zero. Skies will be mostly clear.

Sunny skies on Thursday with another day where temperatures are expected to be below freezing. One more cold night Thursday night into Friday morning as forecast lows will range from the upper single digits to the upper teens.

Towards the end of the week, an upper-level ridge will begin to build into the northeast. This will result in temperatures slowly warming for the weekend. Friday will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s. By Saturday, there will be additional clouds, but temperatures will pop up above seasonable hitting the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunday will be the warmest day as widespread 40s are likely with even some communities that could hit the low 50s.

Also on Sunday, an area of low pressure will move into the region. With the mild temperatures, all rain is expected, and totals could exceed an inch. Rain will move into the region late Sunday night and lingers into Monday. On top of the heavy rainfall, we will have gusty winds, especially along the coast that will gust out of the SSE up to 30 mph. Winds will shift out of the northwest on the backside of the low come late Monday morning. This could cause any lingering rain to briefly change over to light snow in the mountains. The rest of the region will stay as rain.

The rain will come to an end by early afternoon Monday with afternoon highs in the 40s and low 50s.

Once the low moves out, temperatures will be returning to more seasonable.

TONIGHT: FRIGID with lows ranging from the single digits below zero to the mid-teens. Skies will be mostly clear, and winds are out of the NNW at 5-15 mph. This will make temperatures FEEL colder.

THURSDAY: Another frigid morning. Mostly sunny for the rest of the day. Highs in the 20s and low 30s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: More single digits and teens for lows. Temperatures improve to the low to mid 30s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with rain arriving by the evening. A warm day with highs in the 40s & low 50s. Winds will also be increasing.

MONDAY: Rain, heaviest in the morning and tapering off later in the day. Highs mostly in the 40s. Expect gusty winds.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.