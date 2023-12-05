Waterville winter parking ban in effect

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Police Department says they towed several cars last night that were in violation of the city’s winter parking ban.

The winter ban runs from Dec 1st through April 30th and prohibits vehicles from parking on any public way from midnight through 6 am.

While the ban is effective daily, it is especially enforced during a snowstorm like last night.

Major Joshua Woods says vehicles on the streets make it difficult for public works to do their job.

“We only actually tow the vehicles when public works is plowing the roads or they’re doing snow removal. But the ban is technically in effect every night. I would say just refrain from parking on the side of the road as much as possible. If you’re in the downtown area, I know that there are parking issues down there. Head of Falls is one of the areas where you can park,” Woods said.

The vehicles were towed to ACE Tire and Auto Service in Waterville.

