Urban Pizza opens in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new pizza place in Bangor.

Urban Pizza opened last weekend.

They serve pizza, smash burgers, gelato, and more.

Their current hours are 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily, but that may change.

Since they’re right across from Maine Savings Amphitheater, they will be open later on concert nights.

There is no social media yet for the restaurant, but you can go to urbanpizzapie.com to order.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.