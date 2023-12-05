Urban Pizza opens in Bangor

Urban Pizza
Urban Pizza(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new pizza place in Bangor.

Urban Pizza opened last weekend.

They serve pizza, smash burgers, gelato, and more.

Their current hours are 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily, but that may change.

Since they’re right across from Maine Savings Amphitheater, they will be open later on concert nights.

There is no social media yet for the restaurant, but you can go to urbanpizzapie.com to order.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Penobscot Valley Country Club
Penobscot Valley Country Club getting major facelift under new ownership
Polar Express Bus
Festival of Lights back in Bangor for 2023
1st Place Marathon Finisher
Thousands participate in Millinocket Marathon and Half
Maine Ocean
New England’s decades-old shrimp fishery, a victim of climate change, to remain closed indefinitely
Hamlin's Marine
Hamlin’s Marine in Belfast hosting holiday party, toy drive