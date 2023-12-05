UMaine Boxing Club gearing up for NCBA Novice Regionals

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The UMaine Boxing Club is giving the community a chance to try out the sport, sparring or not.

The event takes place in March at UCONN (WABI)

“It’s a great sort of exercise. You get a lot of confidence from it. Getting to know these guys is really fun. It’s really nice having this environment where everyone competes with each other, but also helps each other get better. It’s student led and student organized. We’re running everything at the moment. We have a few non-student members like guys our age outside of school and a couple faculty members. We’ll take anyone,” said Orion Jaskowski, heavyweight.

In boxing, you get out what you put in.

“It gives people a sense of purpose, it gets them active, and it creates this discipline. That’s the biggest thing. It creates discipline in other aspects of your life. They show up to every practice. They put in the work outside of it. You’re running, sprinting, and stuff like that. It’s just staying committed,” said Bradley Rushmore, middleweight.

Jeff Harrison is coaching the UMaine and Piscataquis County Boxing Clubs for all skill levels.

“You start off with no contact. That’s the first thing you see in here. Nobody’s hitting each other right now. It’ll come. Boxing is more than just beating each other up. Boxing is about self-discipline and getting to know who you are, more than anything. If you’re on the fence to try it, I say come give it a try. You don’t have to get hit to learn how to do it,” said Harrison.

They’re gearing up for the NCBA Novice Regionals in March at UCONN.

“The club is welcome to everybody. Come in and get some training done. You don’t have to compete. You just have to put some effort in,” said Jaskowski.

You can reach out to Harrison for more information by emailing piscataquiscountyboxingclub@yahoo.com.

Harrison also wanted to credit Thunderpig Boxing in Brewer and Wyman’s Boxing Club in Stockton Springs for giving him experience for his coaching career.

