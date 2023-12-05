Supreme Court throws out case that could have limited lawsuits over disability access

The Supreme Court has dismissed a case involving a Maine hotel that could have made it harder for people with disabilities to learn in advance whether hotel accommodations meet their needs
The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam...
The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a case surrounding a Maine hotel that could have made it harder for people with disabilities to learn in advance whether a hotel’s accommodations meet their needs.

Hotels and other business interests had urged the justices to limit the ability of so-called testers to file lawsuits against hotels that fail to disclose accessibility information on their websites and through other reservation services.

The information is required by a 2010 Justice Department rule. People who suffer discrimination can sue under the landmark Americans With Disabilities Act, signed into law in 1990.

The justices did not issue a decision on the substance of the case. Instead, they dismissed the case and threw out a lower court ruling in favor of tester lawsuits. The outcome leaves the issue unresolved nationally.

Federal courts in some parts of the country allow such lawsuits. In others, those suits are barred.

The case in front of the court involved whether Deborah Laufer, a woman with disabilities, has the right to sue a hotel in Maine that lacked the accessibility information on its website, despite having no plans to visit it.

In an effort to forestall an unfavorable ruling, Laufer withdrew her lawsuit against the hotel.

___ Follow the AP’s coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

A large stuffed moose is cleared of snow before being packed away, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at...
Memorials to victims of Maine's deadliest mass shootings to be displayed at museum
FILE - The Maine State House is seen at sunrise, March 16, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. Teachers...
Plan to add teaching of Holocaust, genocide to science education draws questions from Maine teachers
New data collection system shows overall reported crimes were largely unchanged in Maine
Shelter In Place sign in Lewsiton, Maine
Maine offers free university tuition to Lewiston shooting victims, families