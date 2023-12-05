Some Theatre Company features Holiday Mash-up

“The Rocky Horror Show, Live,” meets the Grinch - Unleashing Holiday Hilarity!
(Action News 5)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Brace yourselves for an electrifying collision of “The Rocky Horror Show, Live” and the Grinch in a holiday extravaganza like never before!

Join Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Grinch) for a night of outrageous fun, where iconic characters and festive chaos collide. This unique mashup promises unforgettable performances, jaw-dropping costumes, and an infectious energy that will have you dancing in the aisles.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind theatrical event that redefines holiday entertainment! “The Rocky Horror Show, Live” runs from Dec 6 -9 at Some Theatre Company.Get your tickets and more info now at www.stcmaine.org

