Rural Maine hospitals receive $160k grant for breast cancer screening

PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - According to the Maine Cancer Foundation, Piscataquis County lags behind the state average when it comes to breast cancer screening.

A new grant aims to close that gap.

The Foundation is granting $160,000 to two rural hospitals, Northern Light CA Dean Hospital in Greenville and Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft.

The funds will ensure more Mainers have access to breast cancer screening close to home.

The money will pay for a Women’s Health Patient Navigator, who will identify local women in need of screening. The navigator will contact those women, educate them on the importance of mammograms, and help schedule screenings.

