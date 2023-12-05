People killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Maine Turnpike identified

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Investigators Tuesday released the names of the three people killed in a fiery wrong-way crash on the Maine Turnpike last week.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner said the driver of the vehicle going the wrong way in the area of Mile 45 in Portland on Wednesday, Nov. 29 in a gray, 2018 Honda Civic was 23-year-old Brandon Crawford-Adams of Old Orchard Beach.

The passenger in his vehicle was Julia Chapdelaine, 22, of Dudley, Massachusetts.

The driver of the 2013 Toyota Rav4 that Crawford-Adams hit was 33-year-old Alpha Anastacio of Portland.

The crash was still under investigation on Tuesday.

Police previously said the Civic was speeding south in the northbound lanes around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday when it hit a pickup truck and kept going before hitting the Rav4. Both vehicles then burst into flames, and all three people in the Civic and Rav4 were killed.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for about two hours because of the crash.

