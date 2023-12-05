Penobscot Valley Country Club getting major facelift under new ownership

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Since opening in 1924, the Penobscot Valley Country Club has seen its fair share of owners.

“I definitely feel he’s the missing piece,” said Stu Kelley.

New owner Larry Springer wants to revitalize the once booming golf course created by the popular golf course architect, Donald Ross.

“His places still to this day are known for really challenging strong players but also making it so that it’s approachable for maybe people that aren’t as strong or maybe are beginners,” said Ben Chapman, PVCC member.

And its all hands on deck! Everyone from legacy members to staff is involved.

“This course is a special place in golf in the country, in golf in Maine, and certainly this region,” said George Jacobson, PVCC legacy member.

Event Coordinator Ann Marie Orr says both the course and hospitality side of the club are getting updates.

One of her favorites? The snack shack at the end of the course they’re dubbing the 19th hole.

“We’re going to put a beautiful bar down here. It’s a natural amphitheater, so we can have music. It’s going to have lounges and fire pits,” Orr said.

The changes also include new equipment, golf carts, and more.

“And then look at this view! We have two upper decks,” Orr said.

Snow, rain, or shine, the natural of beauty of the golf course is an allure to many.

“Let’s go take a look at the views from the dining room. We stand down there, right there, make our first tee shot down to the bottom,” Jacobson said.

With the club’s long history, many in the area find this place to be an integral piece of the Orono community.

“When I initially bought the property, I didn’t know I was going to be as involved as I am now. The historic significance that it is and what it means to the community itself, we want to see it brought back to its full potential,” Springer said.

Springer has embraced his role as all the renovations are leading up to the club’s 100th anniversary.

“It was coincidental that his taking over also comes with this 100th year,” Orr said.

Those at the club want everyone to know they’re open to the public and all are welcome.

“They can rent clubs, they can try it out, they can go with someone who maybe knows what they’re doing a little bit more that can kind of steer them around the course, but we’re open to everybody here,” Chapman said.

