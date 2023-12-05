Officer-involved shooting in Alton earlier this year has been justified by the Attorney General

ALTON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office has ruled an officer-involved shooting in Alton last May was justified.

The incident began when police got a call about a domestic violence situation involving 46-year-old Djvan Carter and a female passenger.

On their way to the scene, officers learned Carter served 17 years in a prison out of state for shooting a police officer in 2003.

Once the vehicle was located in Alton, state police say carter intentionally drove toward officers while the woman was in critical need of medical attention after being beaten with a hammer.

A trooper shot Carter through the windshield.

Carter was arrested after spending a few days in the hospital.

Carter was indicted in September for multiple charges including aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.