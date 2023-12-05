Millinocket man indicted for unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs resulting another’s death

Arrested for overdose death
Arrested for overdose death(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - A man from Millinocket has been indicted for unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs that resulted in the death of another.

40-year-old Daniel Grabber was arrested on November 30th after an investigation into the death of a 45-year-old woman in Millinocket last year.

Police were called to a reported medical emergency on Penobscot Avenue in November.

They found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.

While life-saving measures were performed, the woman died.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death was the result of a drug overdose.

Grabber is being held at the Penobscot County Jail and on 75-thousand dollars bail.

