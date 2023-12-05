Mainers have wagered nearly $43M on sportsbetting so far

Maine sports betting
Maine sports betting(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - It’s been just over a month since sportsbook betting became legal in the state. In that time, Mainers have wagered nearly $43 million.

Data from the Maine Gambling Control Unit shows from Nov. 3 to Dec. 3, nearly $35 million was wagered on the Draft Kings app. That figure was just over $8 million through Caesars Sportsbook.

Between both platforms, just under $38 million was paid out in winnings.

The information provided shows nearly $4.8 million in revenue for all parties involved. Maine’s 10% cut of that is almost $480,000.

