King among senators introducing bill to combat cross-border money laundering

WASHINGTON (WABI) - Sen. Angus King and two other senators have introduced legislation to combat cross-border money laundering.

The bill would establish a Cross-Border Financial Crime Center within the Department of Homeland Security to coordinate investigations and information-sharing related to financial crimes with a connection to the U.S. border.

King say there is currently no agency whose sole mission is to focus solely on cross-border financial crimes.

The legislation would create a central hub to coordinate and analyze financial crime data and investigations across the federal government.

