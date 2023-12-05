King among senators introducing bill to combat cross-border money laundering

Sen. Angus King
Sen. Angus King(Senate Democrats / CC BY 2.0)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WASHINGTON (WABI) - Sen. Angus King and two other senators have introduced legislation to combat cross-border money laundering.

The bill would establish a Cross-Border Financial Crime Center within the Department of Homeland Security to coordinate investigations and information-sharing related to financial crimes with a connection to the U.S. border.

King say there is currently no agency whose sole mission is to focus solely on cross-border financial crimes.

The legislation would create a central hub to coordinate and analyze financial crime data and investigations across the federal government.

