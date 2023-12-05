Getting the right tires for a Maine Winter

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Cars can be quite needy when it gets cold out.

Shops sell more batteries, washer fluids, wipers, and especially tires during this time of year.

“You don’t want to be outside with a broken-down car in the middle of winter. That’s why this time of year, it’s really imperative that you get that vehicle checked out and let’s make sure that everything’s working properly and it’s not going to strand you on the side of the road.” said Tim Winkeler, CEO and President of VIP Tires and Service.

“Definitely gotten a lot busy here. People trying to get tires before the snow flies. Usually as soon as that first forecast of snow starts to come, that’s when people really want to get in for tires.” said Caleb Bois, a Technician and Advisor at VIP Tires and Service in Brewer.

Many drivers purchase or switch out tires around this time of year.

Some drivers keep their all-season tires on year-round, but Winkeler says some may not be ideal for Maine Winters.

“You have summer tires that are great in the summer. Not very good at all in the wintertime. You’ve got all season tires that run year-round for most parts of the country. But not really great for Maine winters. You’ve got all weather tires. All weather tires are a type of all-season tire that are designed to be run year-round in New England and up here in Maine. And then you’ve got your dedicated winter tire. That’s for those of us who want to make sure we have the safest tires for the roads in the Maine winters.” stated Winkeler.

And of course, even the best winter tire won’t perform that well by the time it wears down.

“In Maine, 2/32 is the legal limit to drive tires down to. So, we want to make sure that we get those tires changed out before we get down to that 2/32 because really at that point, no matter what kind of tire you have, when it’s down that low, it’s not giving you very good traction and you’re really compromising your ability to control that car.” added Winkeler.

Ultimately, you should find the tire that best matches you and your driving habits.

“There’s no such thing as a perfect tire, right? You can even have a tire like this, studied with metal studs. That’s going to give you even better grip in ice, but it’s going to compromise your grip on the road. And so, when people start to make these decisions about, ‘Do I run winter tires? Do I stud my winter tires?’ These are all things that someone needs to think about all the different situations they’re going to personally be driving in and get the best tire for their situation.” concluded Winkeler.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.