Fort Kent NASCAR Driver Austin Theriault, Shepherd’s Godparent Home teaming up for Christmas donation drive

Next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crosspoint Church, located at 1476 Broadway in Bangor
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fort Kent NASCAR driver Austin Theriault is teaming up with the Shepherd’s Godparent Home women’s residential shelter for a Christmas donation drive next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crosspoint Church, located at 1476 Broadway in Bangor.

Austin Theriault
Austin Theriault(WMTW)

Welcome donations include toys, paper products, cleaning products, and warm clothes.

Theriault’s pull truck, The Ground Pounder will be on display.

“The Christmas holiday always brings out people. The giving spirit comes out. To see the fact that the community will come together on this event (is special). I’m going to bring down the Ground Pounder pulling truck, which is going to be awesome and hopefully bring some of the kids out in the community,” said Theriault.

“We have a lot of supporters who come and give gifts for the women who are currently in the home. This provides an opportunity for us to help serve some of the women who have graduated the program who are successfully parenting their children, but need an extra hand also. How wonderful to have in the kids’ eyes, this superhero like Austin with this big, cool truck. He’s a former NASCAR driver, and he’s a hero to these kids in more than one way,” said Barbara Ford, Executive Director, Shepherd’s Godparent Home.

You can RSVP at AustinforMaine.com/donationdrive.

You can learn more about the Shepherd’s Godparent Home’s mission supporting pregnant and parenting women by visiting GodParentHomeME.com.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Maine sports betting
Mainers have wagered nearly $43M on sportsbetting so far
The event takes place in March at UCONN
UMaine Boxing Club gearing up for NCBA Novice Regionals
The men’s team opens the regular season on Oct. 12 against Coach Barr’s alma mater, RPI. The...
Nadeau brothers net back-to-back hat tricks
Nadeau brother net back-to-back hat tricks
Nadeau brother net back-to-back hat tricks