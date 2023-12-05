Fort Kent NASCAR Driver Austin Theriault, Shepherd’s Godparent Home teaming up for Christmas donation drive

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fort Kent NASCAR driver Austin Theriault is teaming up with the Shepherd’s Godparent Home women’s residential shelter for a Christmas donation drive next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crosspoint Church, located at 1476 Broadway in Bangor.

Austin Theriault (WMTW)

Welcome donations include toys, paper products, cleaning products, and warm clothes.

Theriault’s pull truck, The Ground Pounder will be on display.

“The Christmas holiday always brings out people. The giving spirit comes out. To see the fact that the community will come together on this event (is special). I’m going to bring down the Ground Pounder pulling truck, which is going to be awesome and hopefully bring some of the kids out in the community,” said Theriault.

“We have a lot of supporters who come and give gifts for the women who are currently in the home. This provides an opportunity for us to help serve some of the women who have graduated the program who are successfully parenting their children, but need an extra hand also. How wonderful to have in the kids’ eyes, this superhero like Austin with this big, cool truck. He’s a former NASCAR driver, and he’s a hero to these kids in more than one way,” said Barbara Ford, Executive Director, Shepherd’s Godparent Home.

You can RSVP at AustinforMaine.com/donationdrive.

You can learn more about the Shepherd’s Godparent Home’s mission supporting pregnant and parenting women by visiting GodParentHomeME.com.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.