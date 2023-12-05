Experts explain why lottery products shouldn’t be a stocking stuffer for youth

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The holidays have arrived, and gift shopping is in full force.

As stockings are filled this holiday season, there’s some surprising news.

“It was a big surprise to me when I found out that research has shown that gifting youth with lottery products such as scratch tickets can actually be a risk factor for developing a gambling problem,” said Lori Manson, problem gambling services coordinator at AdCare ME Problem Gambling Services.

A harmless tradition that’s known to many could potentially expose youth to high-risk behaviors.

That’s supported by multiple studies from the National council on problem gambling, but why?

“It’s partially because their brain hasn’t fully developed yet,” said Manson.

The Maine Integrated youth health survey is done to analyze the well-being amongst middle and high school students in the state.

Manson says the latest data from 2021 revealed a few facts for Mainers to keep in mind.

“2.2% of Maine students ages 14-18 report that they have a problem with gambling and that problem isn’t just financial,” said Manson. “Gambling problems cause trouble in family life, with their friends, with their schoolwork.”

According to the NCPG, adults who report to have gambling disorder say they encountered their first gambling experience at approximately 10 years old.

Due to this research, experts came together to form a solution.

“The national council on problem gambling started this campaign called the annual gift responsibly campaign and it’s not an anti-gambling campaign, it’s not an anti-lottery campaign as a matter of fact, all of the lotteries in the united states will be participating this year and helping to spread the word to the public that lottery products for youth are not appropriate gifts,” said Manson.

It’s something to keep in mind when stuffing those stockings, and there’s countless gift alternatives.

If you’re shocked by this, you’re not the only one.

Manson says the campaign is not pro or anti-gambling, it’s used to educate communities to keep everyone healthy whether it’s during the holiday season or not.

“It’s such a common thing and it seems so harmless it just seems like harmless fun,” said Manson.

“It’s really easy to think of better gifts for kids than lottery tickets.”

If you have concerns about gambling or are concerned about a loved one, you can click on the link for resources for help.

