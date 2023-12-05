Downtown Bangor places parking ban for Monday night into Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There will be a parking ban in downtown Bangor starting at 11pm Monday through 6am Tuesday morning.

The ban is to create space for plowing and snow removal operations.

Vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets in the downtown area during this time.

There’s also a seasonal parking ban for outside the downtown parking management area from midnight to 6am.

This seasonal ban will continue through March.

Also, the ODD and EVEN daytime parking rule is now in effect from 6am through midnight.

Violations may result in the vehicle being ticketed or towed.

For more information, visit bangormaine.gov/parking.

