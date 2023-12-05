Domestic Assault Ends in Car Chase in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - Police say a car chase through multiple Maine towns ended at a gas station in Topsham Monday afternoon.

Brunswick police say they received an emergency call just after 4 p.m. on Monday of a domestic assault reportedly involving 51-year-old Thomas Coffill, of Lisbon.

Officials say that when Coffill learned the police had been called, he drove off in the victim’s car. When officers tried to stop Coffill, he instead sped away, leading police on a chase.

Officials from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, as well as from Brunswick and Topsham, became involved in trying to contain the pursuit.

In the process, Coffill nearly hit several cars, including police cruisers, before driving over a set of spike strips in Topsham.

The owner of Wrecker & Crew Towing, says he was in the process of loading a resident’s car onto his nearly 30-foot-long flatbed wrecker at the Irving gas station in Topsham at around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

The tow company owner, who asked not to be named, says he saw the end of the chase, when an SUV followed by several police cruisers, turned off of Lewiston Road before circling the block multiple times.

