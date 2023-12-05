Coldest Night Of The Season Tonight & More Cold Nights To Follow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The snow has finally ended leaving the region looking like a Winter Wonderland. Still some clouds remain this evening, but they will be clearing out as a weak area of high pressure tries to drop southwards out of southern Canada. We are in for a downright COLD night and for a lot of us this will be our coldest night so far of the season. Radiational cooling plus the fresh snowpack will cause lows to range from the single digits below zero over the north to the single digits and teens for the rest of the region. Some of the warmest lows are expected along the coast and towards southern Maine. Even with the light wind tonight, NNW 5-15 mph, it will be enough with the cold temperatures to send wind chill values into the single digits above & below zero.

A very cold start Wednesday morning, remember to bundle up those kiddos as you are shipping them off to school. Afternoon highs will be below freezing with most in the teens & 20s. Mostly sunny skies with winds out of the NW at 5-15 mph. Another cold night is expected Wednesday night but will be a few degrees warmer than tonight. Lows will still range from the single digits to the teens.

Sunny skies on Thursday with another day where temperatures are expected to be below freezing. One more cold night Thursday night into Friday morning as forecast lows will range from the upper single digits to the upper teens.

Towards the end of the week, an upper-level ridge will begin to build into the northeast. This will result in temperatures slowly warming for the weekend. Friday will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s. By Saturday, there will be additional clouds, but temperatures will pop up above seasonable hitting the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunday will be the warmest day as widespread 40s are likely with even some communities that could hit the low 50s.

Also on Sunday, an area of low pressure will move into the region. With the mild temperatures, all rain is expected, and totals could exceed an inch. Rain will move into the region late Sunday night and lingers into Monday. On top of the heavy rainfall, we will have gusty winds, especially along the coast that will gust out of the SSE up to 30 mph.

Once the low moves out, temperatures will be returning to more seasonable.

TONIGHT: FRIGID with lows ranging from the single digits below zero to the mid-teens. Skies will be mostly clear, and winds are out of the NNW at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a cold morning. The rest of the day will have mostly sunny skies with below freezing temperatures. NW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Another frigid morning. Mostly sunny for the rest of the day. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

FRIDAY: More single digits and teens for lows. Temperatures improve to the low to mid 30s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with rain arriving by the evening. A warm day with highs in the 40s & low 50s. Winds will also be increasing.

MONDAY: Rain, heaviest in the morning and tapering off later in the day. Highs mostly in the 40s. Expect gusty winds.

