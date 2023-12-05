Brightening Skies & Cold Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As low pressure moves to our east this morning, high pressure will build in from the west. We’ll start the day with mostly cloudy skies and a few lingering snow showers possible early otherwise as high pressure moves in, we’ll start to see some breaks developing in the cloud cover by mid-late morning with skies continuing to brighten as we progress through the afternoon. A northerly breeze will usher cold air into the state today making for a chilly day with highs in the 20s to low 30s. We’re in for a very cold night tonight with partly cloudy skies and most spots in the single digits for nighttime lows. Coastal areas will likely stay in the double digits with lows in the low to mid-teens.

High pressure will bring us a couple of nice days Wednesday and Thursday with some sunshine and highs in the 20s to around 30°. High pressure will slide to our east Friday allowing slightly warmer air to move into the region. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs mainly in the 30s. A warm front will move through the state Saturday allowing warmer weather to continue to move in this weekend. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. It looks like we could see an area of low pressure tracking to our west later in the weekend into early next week. This would keep us on the warmer side of the storm, resulting in more of a rainmaker for us later Sunday into the first half of Monday. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

Today: Morning clouds and lingering snow showers will give way to brightening skies by mid-late morning through the afternoon. Highs between 23°-33°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and very cold. Lows between 4°-14°. Light north wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s to low 30s. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to near 30۰.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s

