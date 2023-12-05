Bangor City Hall to move to Penquis for 18 months amid renovations

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penquis is known for providing community resources to people in Bangor and beyond.

For the next 18 months, they’ll be opening their downstairs to Bangor City Hall.

The temporary move-in is due to renovations at City Hall and is scheduled to open Dec 18.

“Years ago, we put out a vote to the citizens for a bond to renovate this building, and it’s finally coming to fruition,” explained City of Bangor Assistant City Manager Courtney O’Donnell. “So, as part of the renovations, we will be relocating to the Penquis building just down the street.”

City Hall’s renovations plans to increase ease of access for all citizens.

“The whole first floor is being renovated to include a much more customer service friendly atmosphere for citizens who come in. It’s sort of a one stop shop idea,” described O’Donnell. “Additionally, the council chambers that we’re in right now will actually be moved to the first floor as well, with the idea that it’s more accessible and easier if everything that citizens generally need access to at City Hall are all available on the first floor.”

In the meantime, all City Hall services will be available at Penquis, located at 262 Harlow Street. School services, however, will move to Summer Street.

“December 18th, the City will be in our building, and you can come right to the back door and access their services and come to our front door to access all Penquis services, including transportation, which is a change for us,” said Penquis President and CEO Kara Hay.

The City Hall will be accessible by the back doors and will have its own parking lot. The change will move Penquis transportation services to the front doors.

As two major organizations designed to serve Bangor, Hay says it’s a perfect partnership: “As an organization, we partner with anyone and everyone, and the City is one of our closest and greatest partners. They just need space to do their good work. We have the space. It feels like a logical partnership. People could come and get City Hall services, and then also go to the front and get Penquis services. It just works out perfectly.”

O’Donnell says the city will try to limit disruptions caused by the renovations. What citizens should most keep in mind, she says, is the upcoming dates of closure and re-opening for the City Hall.

“It is important to know that we will be closed to the public on Friday, December 15th. But, we will reopen for business at the Penquis building on Monday, December 18th,” O’Donnell said.

For more information, visit the City of Bangor’s website.

