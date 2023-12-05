Arrest made in Westbrook Murder

Portland man accused of killing Westbrook man
(Monticello Police department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - Portland police have arrested a local man in connection with a murder in Westbrook.

Officials say 36-year-old Deng Malual, of Portland, is accused of homicide, after 61-year-old Clarence James Pearson was found dead at an apartment on Mechanic Street in the early hours of Nov. 28.

Though the autopsy performed by the chief medical examiner both identified Pearson and determined that the manner of death was homicide, Pearson’s cause of death has not been released.

