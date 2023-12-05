2021 officer-involved shooting in Norridgewock justified by Attorney General
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA , Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office has determined an officer-involved shooting in March 2021 in Norridgewock was justified.
The shooting happened near the Cumberland Farms store on Mechanic Street.
An armed confrontation took place while deputies were investigating a crash about a half mile away on Route 2.
A deputy shot 27-year-old Trever Caouette of Skowhegan after Caouette pointed a gun at officers.
Caouette pleaded guilty in July of 2021 to criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and spent nine months in jail.
Every officer-involved shooting that has been investigated by the Attorney General’s Office in Maine has been ruled to be justified.
