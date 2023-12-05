2021 officer-involved shooting in Norridgewock justified by Attorney General

AUGUSTA , Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office has determined an officer-involved shooting in March 2021 in Norridgewock was justified.

The shooting happened near the Cumberland Farms store on Mechanic Street.

An armed confrontation took place while deputies were investigating a crash about a half mile away on Route 2.

A deputy shot 27-year-old Trever Caouette of Skowhegan after Caouette pointed a gun at officers.

Caouette pleaded guilty in July of 2021 to criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and spent nine months in jail.

Every officer-involved shooting that has been investigated by the Attorney General’s Office in Maine has been ruled to be justified.

