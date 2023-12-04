TRAFFIC ALERT: Both Routes to MDI closed due to crashes

traffic alert
traffic alert(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Both roads that lead to Mount Desert Island are closed Monday morning due to car accidents.

Both Routes to MDI are now closed due to accidents. Oak Point Rd and Route 3. YOU CAN NOT GET THROUGH, WE WILL UPDATE ASAP

Posted by Hancock County RCC on Monday, December 4, 2023

Bar Harbor Rd near Romer’s Corner closed about an hour ago due to a crash.

The other route to MDI, Oak Point Road, is now closed as well due to a crash.

There is currently no way to get to the Island.

There was no estimate for how long the roads will be closed.

We will update this story.

